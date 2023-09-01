The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 08.31.23 | Pastor Leon & Maria Benjamin Teach Gospel + The Miracles That Took In Las Vegas Nevada + One Nation Under Jesus & The Great Awakening!!!

ITEM #1 - WATCH - Who Is Vivek Ramaswamy? - https://twitter.com/TheClayClark/status/1696314139830841844?s=20

https://timetofreeamerica.com/vivek-ramaswamy/#scroll-content

ITEM #2 - Matthew 24:36-37 - READ - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024%3A36-37&version=KJV

“36 But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only. 37 But as the days of Noe were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”

ITEM #3 - Revelation 3:3 - READ - ​https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+3%3A3&version=KJV - “3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.”

ITEM #4 - 1st Thessalonians 5:1-4 -READ - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Thessalonians%205%3A1-4&version=KJV - “5 But of the times and the seasons, brethren, ye have no need that I write unto you. 2 For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night. 3 For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. 4 But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief.”

ITEM #5 - Isaiah 41:18 - 18 “I will open rivers in high places, and fountains in the midst of the valleys: I will make the wilderness a pool of water, and the dry land springs of water.” - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2041%3A18&version=KJV

BLOOMSDAY Saudi Arabia’s deserts turn green around holy cities Mecca and Medina in ‘proof of Judgement Day prophecy’ - https://www.the-sun.com/news/7159094/saudi-arabias-deserts-turn-green-around-holy-cities/

How Saudi Arabia Is Turning It's Desert Into Green Forest - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVeHnZSP4ic

ITEM #6 - The Great Awakening - https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1697300808381976845?s=20

ITEM #7 - One Nation Under Jesus - https://twitter.com/TheClayClark/status/1697352048323236342?s=20

ITEM #8 - Mark of the Beast | Is the Mark of the Beast Upon Us? "You May Be An Atheist, But That Does Not Change the Fact That the MARK OF THE BEAST Is Upon Us." + Revelation 13:16-18 + 1st Thessalonians 4: 16-17 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3d9v82-mark-of-the-beast-is-the-mark-of-the-beast-upon-us.html

#ITEM #8 - Come And Join Lara Trump, Kash Patel & Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer HERE: https://www.sheridan.church/ignite23