Kate Shemirani: German New Medicine & Rethinking Cancer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to discuss German New Medicine. We'll also draw from the Scriptures in looking at this approach to good health.
Join https://TacticalCivics.com
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1