EK Lippenmeyer THROWS HIS PERTH SURVIVAL GARDEN POTATOES ON THE LAUNDRY FLOOR! Has he lost the plot? MVI _7828-30merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago

I have been harvesting these Royal Blue potatoes from my 44 fifty cm black tubs for 3 months now, and I have been eating them daily, enjoying a superior flavour to any bog-standard Royal Blues I buy locally from the shops.

gardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasscucumbersred cabbagemulleinhumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrowscarob trees

