Alexa Lavoie: Rebel News CONFRONTS Freeland, Jacinda Ardern and more at 'Global Action Summit' in Montreal
102 views • 09/20/2023

this summit, also known as a left-wing gathering, included important guests such as former prime minister of new zealand, jacinda ardern; former prime minister of the united kingdom, tony blair, who is also the ceo of the tony blair institute; prime minister of norway, jonas gahr støre; the leader of the labour party of the united kingdom, keir starmer; former prime minister of finland, sanna marin; former prime minister of sweden, magdalena andersson, and many more.

justin trudeau world economic forum former elected officials guillaume bertrand mohamed zerrougui westin hotel
