Riccardo Bosi: Unequivocal Support

Did The Election Result Satisfy This Requirement & What Happens Next?
* Yes — the patriots got the win they needed, but it was not so big that libs went batsh!t crazy.
* The movie will continue to play out.
* War will be used as cover for what has to be done re: taking out targets.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (12 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5obsph-australiaone-party-the-green-room-12-november-2024.html