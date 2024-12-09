InfoWars - Sunday Night Live - Regime Change in Syria! NATO Threatens Russia With Total War If It Intervenes in Middle East Coup - 12-08-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chase Geiser breaks down the unfolding coup in Syria as NATO-backed terrorists overthrew the Assad regime and how the European alliance warned Russia not to intervene, as the “rebels” are receiving assistance by NATO’s Turkiye. Watch NOW!
https://promo.thealexjonesstore.com/enter-now
https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/alex-jones-vip-club-copy
https://thealexjonesstore.com/
Win a 2024 Ford F250 Super Duty 4X4 "TREMOR" Edition + $10,000 in cash ONLY at TheAlexJonesStore.com! Enter now HERE!
The Alex Jones VIP Club Is NOW LIVE! Save 10%-40% off everything at The Alex Jones Store while getting $40.00 FREE store credit every month! Learn more HERE!