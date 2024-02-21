Cool song today!

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(21 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled seven attacks of assault groups of the AFU 14th, 32nd mechanised, 25th Air Assault brigades, and 115th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Chugunovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Moreover, the Russian troops repelled five counter-attacks of the enemy close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and defeated units of the 93rd mechanised, 81st airmobile brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade in vicinity of Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Razdolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The losses of the Armed Forces were over 425 troops, two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, 20 motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, as well as the AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar. In addition, an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed close to Mayaki (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted fire defeat on AFU manpower and hardware of the 24th, 53rd mechanised brigades, 59th motorised infantry, and 3rd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rozovka and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Furthermore, the Russian troops repelled seven counter-attacks launched by the Ukrainian units close to Lastochkino, Kirovo, and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy lost up to 450 troops, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, six armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS vehicle, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces repelled the enemy’s counter-attack near Novozlatopol (Zaporozhye region) and inflicted a fire defeat of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Vladimirovo and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy’s losses amounted to up to 210 troops, two tanks, three motor vehicles, as well as the AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar. ▫️ In Kherson direction, the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted comprehensive fire damage on the units of the 65th mechanised, 82nd air assault, and 128th mountain assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Rabotino, Verbovoye, and Lugovoye (Zaporozhye region).

AFU losses amounted to 75 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one Slovak-made Zuzana self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged a fuel depot as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 123 areas during the day.

▫️ Russia's air defence systems shot down 12 HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one JDAM bomb. Moreover, 99 unmanned aerial vehicles close to Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, and Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, Verkhnetoretskoye, and Staromlynovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Pologi, Veseloye, Ulyanovka, and Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region).



📊 In total, 572 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 13,042 unmanned aerial vehicles, 471 air defence missile systems, 15,149 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,223 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,124 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 18,900 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





