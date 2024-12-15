Zionists targeting Syrian Army depots in the coastal area tonight, near the previous Russian base - Tartus, Syria part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionists target a missile warehouse near Tartus, Syria.
Also,
Israeli warplanes are now targeting missile bases and warehouses in Tartus, Syria!
⚡️- Turkish military artillery shelling Ain Issa and Ain al-Arab, SDF-controlled northern Syria.
And: ⚡️- SNA firing upon SDF positions across the Euphrates, Deir-ez-Zur direction, eastern Syria.