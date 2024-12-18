Enoch and Apostle Paul AGREE on THIS Shocking Truth!

What do Enoch and Apostle Paul have in common? You might be surprised to find out that these two biblical figures agree on a shocking truth that will change everything you thought you knew about Christianity! In this video, we'll dive deep into the scriptures to uncover the secrets that these two men understood, and how it impacts our understanding of God's plan for humanity. Get ready to have your mind blown as we explore the fascinating connection between Enoch and Apostle Paul!





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH!

https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.online





EMAIL:

[email protected]









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.