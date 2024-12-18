Enoch and Apostle Paul AGREE on THIS Shocking Truth!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do Enoch and Apostle Paul have in common? You might be surprised to find out that these two biblical figures agree on a shocking truth that will change everything you thought you knew about Christianity! In this video, we'll dive deep into the scriptures to uncover the secrets that these two men understood, and how it impacts our understanding of God's plan for humanity. Get ready to have your mind blown as we explore the fascinating connection between Enoch and Apostle Paul!
