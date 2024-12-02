BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who Are the New Children, New Beings, Angelic Beings and Other Higher Dimensional Beings
Saturn3Lightflyers
Saturn3Lightflyers
28 views • 6 months ago

Copyright by Saturn3lightflyers.com. Video recorded on 9/22/19.

Our children have come to take us to a new level of Being filled with Possibilities Beyond our Dreams.

Are we ready and willing to go on this journey with them or are we still trying to fit them into the old ways of Being that have not served us well?

We say, "Let's Go!"

Full Article at https://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/new-children/

You may find our book at https://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/ofj-book/

Keywords
adhdspiritualautismhealingdepressionascensionspiritualityconsciousnessangelsawarenesspsychicspiritsintuitiveaddpast livesevolveawarebipolarcrystalstarseedentitiesindigoangelic beingsnew childrendiagnoses
