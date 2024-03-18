© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dave Jose talks LAW with New Hampshire rep Leah Cushman 3/13/24
Great discussion on fundamental law and what is happening in New Hampshire.
Folks say government doesn't listen....well listen to this.
#operationjosiah
Taken from Dave Jose's twitter space here:
https://x.com/RealDaveCares4u/status/1768049512596328873?s=20