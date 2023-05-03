Satan's Biggest Lie (Bible Talks with Rob Knott)

The Bible tells us in John 8:44 that Satan is a liar and the father of it. There is one big lie that Satan began at the very beginning of our history on earth, and this lie has been perpetuated throughout time. Because death is a mystery and not something we are able to understand completely from the physical realm, Satan takes advantage of us not being able to see beyond those limitations. His big lie is to convince you that you will live on in some form somewhere. In this first episode we will explore how the Bible describes death.

