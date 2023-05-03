BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satan's Biggest Lie (Bible Talks with Rob Knott)
White Horse Media
White Horse Media
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 05/03/2023

The Bible tells us in John 8:44 that Satan is a liar and the father of it. There is one big lie that Satan began at the very beginning of our history on earth, and this lie has been perpetuated throughout time. Because death is a mystery and not something we are able to understand completely from the physical realm, Satan takes advantage of us not being able to see beyond those limitations. His big lie is to convince you that you will live on in some form somewhere. In this first episode we will explore how the Bible describes death.

Keywords
steve wohlbergwhite horse mediasatans biggest lie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy