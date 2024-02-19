© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column News - 19th February 2024
Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
00:26 Further Setbacks For Ukrainian Forces
09:47 As The Ukraine Meat Grinder Grinds On, Western Taxpayers Are Sold More Pups
21:45 WHO Negotiations: Geneva Crunch Time Near For Sovereignty
31:46 Updates And Announcements
34:43 The “Pfizer Article”: Criminalising Criticism Of mRNA Jabs In France?
42:01 Is Shapps Working For The UK, Israel Or WEF?
52:20 US Voter Fraud: Georgia Voters’ Group Has Strong Proof Of Major Election Breaches
58:43 Europe-Wide Farmers’ Protests
Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-february-2024