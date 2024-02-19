BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UK Column News - 19th February 2024 Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 02/20/2024

UK Column News - 19th February 2024


Brian Gerrish, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today's UK Column News.


00:26 Further Setbacks For Ukrainian Forces

09:47 As The Ukraine Meat Grinder Grinds On, Western Taxpayers Are Sold More Pups

21:45 WHO Negotiations: Geneva Crunch Time Near For Sovereignty

31:46 Updates And Announcements

34:43 The “Pfizer Article”: Criminalising Criticism Of mRNA Jabs In France?

42:01 Is Shapps Working For The UK, Israel Or WEF?

52:20 US Voter Fraud: Georgia Voters’ Group Has Strong Proof Of Major Election Breaches

58:43 Europe-Wide Farmers’ Protests


Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-19th-february-2024

Keywords
brian gerrishcolumn newstodays ukuk column news - 19th february 2024alex thomson and markanderson with
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy