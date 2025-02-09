Demons, A.I. And The Church We Are in The Midst of A Massive Transition

A. I. Is Lying

Come with us via video to Phoenix Arizona, where we will meet and interview Lynette Zang. She is a real banker; she has real material, physical gold and silver coins. Repent from counterfeit money! Use the only money allowed to be used by the Founding Fathers. your Fathers! The Constitution. Only gold and silver can be legal tender. It is the truth. Everything else is a lie, a con; you are being deceived by fake fiat digital and crypto money. The Trump's are deceiving you with their coins made out of thin air. Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks!

Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney

Demonic Satan is the Father of all lies. God, our Father, Jesus Christ is his son, is the Holy Spirit of Truth. A.I. is lying right from it's conception. It has printing money. That is not in the Constitution at all. A.I. is worse than Fact Checkers. It wrote that the United States Constitution said man could print money. An absolute lie! It says coin only gold and silver coins.

It is really kind of funny. There are millions upon millions of pocket U.S.A. Constitutions in America. All around the world. Will the people fact-check A.I.? Who is your source of information: A.I.? Worse than the Catholic Church in the Dark Ages. Commentor must have gotten his info from A.I., or he is just a liar. JDonte





@JDonte @ResistanceChicks "only gold and silver can be legal tender" is a false statement. You will be unable to find that restriction within the US Constitution. It's a common misunderstanding. Response by PG: @JDonte Article 1 Section 10 Right out of the Holy Bible Add Coinage Act 1792, Scripture James 5 the whole chapter is about if you use any thing other than gold and silver coins, it is a sin you must repent of. Revelation 6:5-6 but grain with a denarius a days wage, which is a silver dome. The whole Bible, which the Constitution and Declaration come from, the gospel of Jesus Christ, Only tells men it is only legal, just, and fair to use gold and silver coins. You are a flat-out liar! https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks/videos/1153979332865213

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com

Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney

Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com

https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%