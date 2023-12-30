Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 28-29, 2023





▪️In Gaza, the IDF is advancing from the coast. Clashes are taking place near the reservoir in the Sheikh al-Radwan neighborhood and on Al-Saftawi Street. The Israelis are launching massive air and artillery strikes on Palestinian-controlled areas.





▪️Fighting continues in Al-Daraj and Al-Tuffah areas, where the Israelis are advancing in converging directions from the west and east. Palestinians are resisting, but the IDF is getting closer and closer to cutting Hamas defenses in Gaza in two.





▪️In the south, intensive strikes continue on Khan Yunis. After an artillery preparation, the IDF launched an attack on the city from the direction of Khuza'a and Khirbet Khuza’a. The aim of the Israelis is to cut the Hamas defense in the city. After the transfer of the 7 armored brigade, the total number of assaulting forces reached 30 thousand people





▪️The exchange of strikes continues on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Hezbollah is attacking cameras and observation posts with anti-tank guided missiles, while the IDF is shelling launching positions.





▪️In the West Bank, the Israelis carried out another series of raids in major cities, some of which ended in clashes with the local population. IDF operations in the region are traditionally accompanied by mass detentions of Palestinians: 27 local residents were detained in Deir Abu Mash'al alone.





▪️Pro-Iranian militias attacked U.S. military installations in the region. They shelled bases in Al-Shaddadi, Kharab al-Jir, U.S. positions at the Conoco plant in Syria, as well as the Harir base in northern Iraq.





▪️The Israeli Air Force has launched another strike on Damascus, hitting the Syrian capital's international airport. The IDF regularly disables the facility with such strikes in order to complicate Iranian logistics in the country and the region as a whole.