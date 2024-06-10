⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry, 42nd Mechanised, 3rd Tank Brigades, 113rd, 125th territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk, Veseloye, Goptovka, Radyanskoye, and Tikhoye (Kharkov region).

The Russian troops repelled seven counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, and 416th Rifle Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's losses amounted to up to 255 Ukrainian troops, nine motor vehicles, 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two counter-battery stations.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on the 77th Airmobile, 14th, 43rd, 54th, 63rd, 116th mechanised brigades, 12th special brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 18th National Guard Brigade near Serebryanka (DPR), Berestovoye, Sinkovka, & Timkovka (Kharkov reg).

The enemy lost up to 570 UKR troops & 4 motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the RU troops neutralised 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group's units improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the 46th Airmobile, 78th Air Assault, 24th, 28th, 41st, 54th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Dyleyevka, Verkhnekamenka, Katerinovka, Kurakhovo, Dzerzhynsk, and Chasov Yar (DPR).

The enemy lost up to 430 UKR troops and seven motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitzer self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

In addition, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and two AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the 71st Infantry Brigade, 115th Mechanised, 25th Airborne brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 109th Territorial Defence Brigades near Novgorodskoye, Kalinovo, Karlovka, and Rozovka (DPR).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 24th, 47th, and 110th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 345 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks.

In addition, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and four 122-mm D-30 howitzers were eliminated.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defence and liberated Staromayorskoye (DPR).



The Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 123rd and 128th territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Novosyolka, Vodyanoye, Neskuchnoye, Urozhaynoye, and Ugledar (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Dnepr GOFs have engaged the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigades near Mirnoye, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg), Osokorovka, and Tyaginka (Kherson reg).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit the command post of the AFU tactical aviation brigade, the field artillery depot, as well as temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries, clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 147 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces. During the day, the Russian Armed Forces intercepted one Neptune anti-ship missile, two U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, four aerial bombs (French-made Hammer and U.S.-made JDAM), seven U.S.-made HIMARS and Uragan projectiles, as well as 51 unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, 611 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,514 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 air defence missile systems, 16,308 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,331 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,302 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,413 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.