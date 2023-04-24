X22 REPORT Ep. 3052a - It Was Never Suppose To Be This Way, [CB]/[WEF] Plan Failing

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3052a - April 23, 2023

It Was Never Suppose To Be This Way, [CB]/[WEF] Plan Failing





Canada has no data on how regulations are going to reduce emissions. Biden Inflation Reduction Act gives the Green New Deal money to big companies and banks. US companies in talks with oil companies in Ukraine. BRICS are becoming larger that the G7 countries.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





