🔥Russia unleashes its BEAST of the skies: New Su-35S jets take off into service
Russia’s Rostec State Corporation has delivered a fresh batch of Su-35S 4++ generation multirole fighters to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
🔍✈️What are the capabilities of these Su-35S jets?
🟠Top speed: Mach 2.25 (over 2,700 km/h)
🟠Maximum altitude: 18,000 meters
🟠Range without refueling: 3,600 km
🟠Radar detection range: up to 350 km
🟠In long-range air combat, can track 30 targets simultaneously and engage 8 targets at once