Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 14, 2023 - mRNA vaccines in ORGANIC meat; Biden builds CITIES for ILLEGALS

0:00 Intro

5:37 Rich Men North Of Richmond

16:47 mRNA Vaccines

33:05 Sherri J. Tenpenny

38:40 Bill Holter

57:35 CITIES for ILLEGALS

1:01:49 US Carbon Removal

1:32:39 Interview with Andy Schectman





- The USDA allows genetically engineered vaccines in ORGANIC animals (meat, milk, cheese, etc.)

- What the sudden popularity of "Rich Men North of Richmond" means about America's breaking point

- Fiat #currency #money printing is decimating the middle class and destroying the country

- The #dollar system is a fraudulent, dishonest, rigged system steeped in corruption and lies

- Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's license is suspended by state medical board WITHOUT any due process

- Bill Holter warns that a "Mad Max" scenario is rapidly approaching as the currency and the banks fail

- 80+ nations are ready to dump the dollar and switch to BRICS... the dollar will be DUMPED globally

- James Rickards explains how new BRICS currency will be tied to GRAMS of #gold (not gold price in dollars)

- Traitor Biden announces $40 billion to build CITIES for #illegals to occupy America

- New #terraforming operation also announced by Biden to destroy the atmosphere and kill life on Earth

- Money printing is the source of INTENSE EVIL because government can use printed money to fund DESTRUCTION

- China announces breakthrough #laser cooling technology that will make America's military obsolete

- Watch for rapid development of laser-based weapon systems by China, while the US military focuses on WOKE stupidity

- Partial interview with Andy Schectman about the #BRICS currency system that's about to be announced

- How the USA accelerated the BRICS nations by weaponizing SWIFT and the dollar





