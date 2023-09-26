BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does THIS prove the Left is DONE with Biden
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
92 views • 09/26/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 25, 2023


President Biden's disapproval rating has hit a new record high and the media is starting to talk about it. Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump still has a comfortable lead in the Republican primary polling. Glenn reads a new opinion piece in Newsweek from a progressive who is BEGGING Biden to step out of the 2024 race. Does this prove the Left done with Biden? Will the Democrats soon replace him with someone like California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama? Glenn and Pat discuss.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBJZ-cESqts

Keywords
trumpdemocratspresidentbidenmainstream mediarepublicanmichelle obamathe leftgavin newsomglenn beckrecord high2024 electiondisapproval rating
