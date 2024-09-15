Douglas Macgregor: Kursk Devastation - Ukraine's Forces Crushed Beyond Recovery!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In his latest analysis, Colonel Douglas Macgregor uncovers the chilling reality on Ukraine's eastern front, where the Battle of Kursk is spiraling into catastrophic losses for Ukrainian forces. Over 2,385 soldiers have been lost in a single day, marking the bloodiest period of the war. Russian attrition tactics are grinding down Ukraine's military capability with devastating precision. How long can Ukraine sustain this level of destruction? As Macgregor warns, Russia's slow, calculated approach is pushing Ukraine to the brink of collapse, raising critical questions about the future of this conflict.
Mirrored - WarZone Echo
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/