Southern CA announces test run Covid Passports 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's not forget what happened!! Many of us have lost our friends and family to this subject. I made this video April 10, 2021.
I discuss a lot - even Franklin Graham telling a lie that "Jesus would have taken the shot". And so more in this informative video.
PS You Tube took my channel down the very next month after this video. They removed it in May 2021 for posting a vaccine rally .