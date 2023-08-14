BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence Drilling Unbiblical Message in Kids - Bryan Osborne
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
63 views • 08/14/2023

Teens and pre-teens are heavily influenced by popular culture, and they will be incredibly influenced by the technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as new tools like ChatGPT have emerged. Bryan Osborne is a dynamic speaker and author who has a Biblical perspective on why kids and adults are swayed by the society around us. He warns that parents must be extremely discerning when utilizing technology within the home, especially since teens and pre-teens are prone to getting gravely addicted to smartphones and social media. What may seem sweet and innocent on the surface may be ultimately demonic in its ideology. 



TAKEAWAYS


Small anti-Biblical seeds planted in the hearts of our children can, over time, become big and destructive ideologies


We must give our children a Biblical framework and worldview to prepare them for the challenges of life


Oftentimes, we disconnect the Bible from the real world and end up losing our most important compass


ChatGPT said that Jesus was not the Son of God and lied about critical topics such as abortion



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Meaning of Chat GPT: https://bit.ly/3K2lIQD

AI Pushing Anti-Christian Agenda Video: https://bit.ly/44CsHbc

AI Rewriting the Bible Article: https://bit.ly/3rfdMVP

Quick Answers to Social Issues Book: https://bit.ly/3pHR5JC

Answers in Genesis Store (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

AI Chatbot Preaches at Germany Church: https://bit.ly/45uccyl


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANSWERS IN GENESIS

Website: https://answersingenesis.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnswersInGenesis

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/answersingenesis/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@answersingenesis

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3KHuZht

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/answers/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
biblejesustechnologyabortionaiartificial intelligencebiblicaldemonicteenstina griffincounter culture mom showchatgpt
