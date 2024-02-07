EPOCH TV | Facts Matter | Supreme Court Issues Update on Trump Ballot Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Issues Update on Trump Ballot Case
We unpack the latest on Trump's legal battles—starting with the looming Supreme Court's response to his ballot access case.
The court is scheduled to hear arguments this Thursday and issue its opinion.
The Supreme Court has given Colorado's Secretary of State 10 cool minutes to argue why Trump should be blocked from the ballot.
Unpack this and other major updates on Trump's legal battles. 👇
Episode Resources:
🔵 Previous Episode:
🔵 Trump Court Costs:
🔵 Colorado:
🔵 Georgia:
🔵 DC Case: