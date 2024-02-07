EPOCH TV | Facts Matter | Supreme Court Issues Update on Trump Ballot Case

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Issues Update on Trump Ballot Case

We unpack the latest on Trump's legal battles—starting with the looming Supreme Court's response to his ballot access case.





The court is scheduled to hear arguments this Thursday and issue its opinion.

The Supreme Court has given Colorado's Secretary of State 10 cool minutes to argue why Trump should be blocked from the ballot.





Unpack this and other major updates on Trump's legal battles. 👇

https://ept.ms/10WinsFM









Episode Resources:





🔵 Previous Episode:





https://ept.ms/47N3Pi3





🔵 Trump Court Costs:





https://ept.ms/48apsZE





https://ept.ms/49nMSvB





🔵 Colorado:





https://ept.ms/3w7JGpN





🔵 Georgia:





https://ept.ms/488IpMp





🔵 DC Case:





https://ept.ms/49nMQ71



