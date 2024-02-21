Olympia Watch; Firearm Restrictions, Vaccines, Illegals, LGBTQ Instructional Material, Prisoners...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SB5444: New Restricted Areas for Firearms
SB6095: Secretary of Health can issues "standing orders" regarding prescriptions or biological products - vaccines. Meaning you will take them. And they can't be held civilly or criminally liable!
SB2368: The Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance.
HB2331: Protected Classes in school instructional material (similar to the Senate Bill)
SB5963: Paying to prisoners to go to college or vocational training.
