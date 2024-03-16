Reptile expert killed by vax poison induced PANCREATIC CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brian Barczyk, a Reptile Evangelist on YouTube and TV, Dies at 54
A snake breeder, Mr. Barczyk amassed an online following in the millions with cheerful videos that captured his passion for snakes, lizards and other types of reptiles.
"Brian Barczyk, a reptile expert whose upbeat videos attracted millions of fans on social media and who starred in the reality TV show “Venom Hunters,” died on Sunday at his home in Michigan. He was 54. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said Stephanie Kent, a representative of the Reptarium, a reptile zoo that Mr. Barczyk founded with his wife, Lori Barczyk, in Utica, Mich."
https://www.nytimesDOTcom/2024/01/16/arts/television/brian-barczyk-dead-reptiles-venom-hunters.html
"40 HOURS In HOTEL with COVID and GIANT SNAKE!!!"
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=mLIdMcwi--U
Brian Barczyk
"This Is Goodbye"
January 9, 2024
https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=7390568237654260
Summertime - Sam Cooke
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=dXrf83Qyc3w
Mirrored - bootcamp
