"This is how they will CANCEL the 2024 election" Whitney Webb exposes the WEF plan | Redacted
Is the Deep State mafia setting up a massive cyber attack false flag on the American people that will disrupt the 2024 election? Well it turns out that U.S. intel agencies have been running table top exercises on this exact scenario. Also, why is Israel deeply involved in U.S. infrastructure? And now Department of Homeland Security head Myorikas says the greatest cyber threat to America is something call Kill Ware. What's really going on here. Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb joins us to expose this plan.
