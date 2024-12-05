© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following the capture of Hama by terrorists, a mass evacuation has begun in Homs, a city of 700,000 people.
Residents are fleeing the provincial capital, fearing that Turkish-backed terrorists will soon capture it and carry out mass reprisals.
🐻 Wonder why everyone is leaving since the western media keeps telling us they're being liberated 🤔