Uncensored: New Food Pyramid Eat Lucky Charms & Bugs, NO MORE MEAT! with Dr Mark Sherwood
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
56 views • 02/11/2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Feb 10, 2023


Dr. Mark Sherwood joins Maria Zeee for a discussion on the new Food Pyramid which encourages eating junk food and eliminating healthy foods like meat, eggs, and more. They discuss the huge attack on our food and health and how people must educate themselves and prepare for food shortages and lack of real, healthy food options in the near future.


foodfood shortagesuncensoredbugsjunk fooddr mark sherwoodno meatmaria zeeelucky charmsno eggsnew food pyramidlack of healthy options
