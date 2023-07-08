BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Ruger 10/22 in Irons
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
236 views • 07/08/2023

I recently acquired a Ruger 10/22 with the modular stock. It didn’t have the integral pic rail, but is pre-drilled for a rail. I could have bought an extended pic rail to mount an rifle scope, but I decided that I needed to outfit an iron sight Appleseed/Liberty Training rifle.


Tech-Sights are recommended by Project Appleseed. I’ve used them on a SU16c and an AK47 with great results. So Tech-Sights Aperture sights were the obvious choice in this Appleseed build out.



Links


Project Appleseed

www.appleseedinfo.org


Appleseed Prep

https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep


Wyoming Sight Drifter - AmbGun Review

https://youtu.be/aweK1bO5wuY


Wyoming Sight Drifter

https://www.wyomingsightdrifter.com


Weaver V3

https://youtu.be/0Y-aGQiEheQ


Tech Sights TSR100

https://www.tech-sights.com/ruger-products/?add-to-cart=43


BX Trigger

https://www.ruger.com/micros/BX-Trigger/?r=y


Volquartsen Auto Bolt Release

https://volquartsen.com/products/158-automatic-bolt-release


Volquartsen Trigger

https://volquartsen.com/products/205-tg2000-trigger-group


10 round mags

https://shopruger.com/BX-1-10-Round-Magazine-Value-3-Pack/productinfo/90451/



Chapters

0:00 Special Editions

0:52 Tech-Sights

1:41 Install Sights

2:20 Benefits

2:41 Canvas Sling

3:04 Trigger

4:10 Rifleman Patch

4:39 What You Need

5:28 Conclusion

Keywords
rugerslingtech sightsappleseed1022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy