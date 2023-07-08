The Ruger 10/22 in Irons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I recently acquired a Ruger 10/22 with the modular stock. It didn’t have the integral pic rail, but is pre-drilled for a rail. I could have bought an extended pic rail to mount an rifle scope, but I decided that I needed to outfit an iron sight Appleseed/Liberty Training rifle.
Tech-Sights are recommended by Project Appleseed. I’ve used them on a SU16c and an AK47 with great results. So Tech-Sights Aperture sights were the obvious choice in this Appleseed build out.
Links
Project Appleseed
www.appleseedinfo.org
Appleseed Prep
https://www.ambgun.com/appleseed-prep
Wyoming Sight Drifter - AmbGun Review
https://youtu.be/aweK1bO5wuY
Wyoming Sight Drifter
https://www.wyomingsightdrifter.com
Weaver V3
https://youtu.be/0Y-aGQiEheQ
Tech Sights TSR100
https://www.tech-sights.com/ruger-products/?add-to-cart=43
BX Trigger
https://www.ruger.com/micros/BX-Trigger/?r=y
Volquartsen Auto Bolt Release
https://volquartsen.com/products/158-automatic-bolt-release
Volquartsen Trigger
https://volquartsen.com/products/205-tg2000-trigger-group
10 round mags
https://shopruger.com/BX-1-10-Round-Magazine-Value-3-Pack/productinfo/90451/
Chapters
0:00 Special Editions
0:52 Tech-Sights
1:41 Install Sights
2:20 Benefits
2:41 Canvas Sling
3:04 Trigger
4:10 Rifleman Patch
4:39 What You Need
5:28 Conclusion