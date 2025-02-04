TV star destroyed by VAXX poison induced prostate CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rick Steves @RickSteves "Pardon my rant, but my travelin’ heart, soul, and gut had an important message about getting the COVID-19 vaccine that I just had to share (followed by 28 needles in 90 seconds). Pass it along!"
11:42 AM · May 18, 2021
https://x.com/RickSteves/status/1394725115057876994
Beloved travel host Rick Steves announces cancer diagnosis
Aug 22, 2024
Steves said he has a good prognosis and full faith in his doctors at Seattle's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
