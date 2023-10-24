Todd Bensman: FOIA Request Reveals U.S. Invited Foreign Invasion From 96 Countries To Cross Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 24, 2023) Steve Bannon is joined by Todd Bensman to discuss the orchestrated foreign invasion of America by the Obama/Biden regime.
Latest articles by Todd Bensman are at the Center for Immigration Studies: https://cis.org/
Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://rumble.com/v3rf4ua-todd-bensman-foia-request-reveals-u.s.-invited-citizens-from-96-countries-t.html