NUMN Edition - #13 Crypto Kleptos and Misplaced Missiles
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
2 followers
10 views • 1 month ago

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

FTX and the Bank Man Fraud

Democrat candidate risen like a phoenix in Arizona

Eight billionth baby born, but no pronouns assigned as yet

Missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian - but it's still Russia's fault

The value capture scheme that may end up capturing us all.

In between, other topics crop up as predictably as late night Democrat vote dumps.



Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Keel, Justin, Terry and Stella.


Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---13-Crypto-Kleptos-and-Misplaced-Missiles-e1qt2dq


News Item Links:

⁠Crypto Criminality⁠;

⁠Arizona a Desert for Election Integrity;⁠

⁠Eight Billion Heads Better Than One⁠?

⁠Ukrainian Missile Identifies as Russian⁠;

⁠Smart Cities, Dumb Plans⁠.



Other Useful links:

⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.



Please send us your take on this weeks news, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)


newslibertypoliticsrussiapodcastarizonalifecapitalismcryptoculturepopulationagorismukrainanarcho
