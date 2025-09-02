Russia & China forge HISTORIC energy alliance with new pipeline mega-deal

Russia and China forge HISTORIC energy alliance with new pipeline mega-deal

🟠Project of the new Power of Siberia 2 pipeline to be launched

🟠Supplies will be increased through the existing Power of Siberia pipeline and the under-construction Far Eastern Route

HUGE: Once all projects are operational, the volume of pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China will reach 106 billion cubic meters.

This cements Russia's role as a key energy partner for Asia's growing economy and diversifies its export routes.

Adding: ‘Gazprom’ & ‘CNPC’ sign a new memorandum on strategic co-op & construction of ‘Siberian Force – 2’ gas pipeline – Alexey Miller

Will supply from Russia 50 billion m³ of gas annually at lower price than for Europe

Agree to increase volume of supplies to China from 10 to 12 billion m³