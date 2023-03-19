© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Wow... hitting the TWO of Us and the Members of the REMNANT with military frequency ordinance... and NOW?... it 'SEEMS'!... as though... against ALL odds... the planes are crashing into POPULATED areas like military ordinance... landing... EXPLODING... taking lives... hitting the HEADLINES."
A Beechcraft King Air E90 twin turboprop
aircraft nose dives into a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio during an approach
to an airport in Parkersburg, West Virginia, killing both occupants on board
(October 18, 2022)
This video is linked to Our October 20, 2022 Blog.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot