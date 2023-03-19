BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The planes are crashing into POPULATED areas
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
50 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
181 views • 03/19/2023

"Wow... hitting the TWO of Us and the Members of the REMNANT with military frequency ordinance... and NOW?... it 'SEEMS'!... as though... against ALL odds... the planes are crashing into POPULATED areas like military ordinance... landing... EXPLODING... taking lives... hitting the HEADLINES." 

A Beechcraft King Air E90 twin turboprop aircraft nose dives into a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio during an approach to an airport in Parkersburg, West Virginia, killing both occupants on board
(October 18, 2022)


This video is linked to Our October 20, 2022 Blog.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.


https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot

Keywords
crashtestimonyplaneaircraftthe two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesbeechcraft king air e90twin turbopropnose divemarietta ohio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy