Hunter Biden’s lawyers claim photo showing ‘lines of powder’ are sawdust

Hunter Biden’s attorneys have claimed a photo used by prosecutors against the President’s son showing “neatly arranged lines of powder” is actually sawdust, says Sky News host James Morrow.
Hunter’s legal team say the picture was sent to their client by his then-psychiatrist, depicting sawdust from a carpentry shop.
“We always wondered what was in his consulting business – maybe it’s woodwork,” says Sky News Washington Correspondent Annelise Nielsen.
“Who knows? I don’t think it passes the ... sniff test either.
“It’s just another torrid chapter in a very uncomfortable discussion.”
