Globalists Want Livestock mRNA VAXXED: SHOCK REPORT: Vaxxed Cows Produce POISONOUS mRNA Milk

Stew Peters Show
Apr 10, 2023
Dr. Ben Marble is back with Stew to talk about Big Pharma and Big Agriculture's plan to inject livestock with mRNA gene altering tech.
Evil central planners have discovered how to “vaccinate” populations by injecting mRNA into the food supply.
Scientists and doctors will continue to debate whether or not the shots actually contain mRNA.
However, one thing is clear: the shots are causing harm and killing off the world’s population.
The more shots the medical community gives, the more they are compensated.
Big Pharma has created a sick financial incentive making doctors accessories to mass murder.
