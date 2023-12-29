Dr. McCullough Issues Warning to Clot Shot Pushers: You Are Complicit in Crimes Against Humanity
“Each and every person [who] ever encouraged, pressured, coerced, or threatened reprisal for one of these COVID-19 vaccines is complicit in a crime against humanity, and that crime is mass negligent homicide.”
For those wary of spike protein shedding or the long-term effects of the shot, Dr. McCullough has recently published the first-ever spike protein detoxification protocol in a US medical journal, as summarized here:
https://vigilantnews.com/post/first-ever-spike-detox-protocol-appears-in-medical-journal-heres-how-you-can-get-better
