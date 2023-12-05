Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 5, 2023 - Climate cult DELUSIONS are CRUMBLING as world rejects dire consequences of energy strangulation

- Climate change myths and their impact on the world. (0:00)

- Climate change and the role of carbon dioxide. (5:36)

- Climate change misconceptions and the importance of CO2. (10:30)

- Energy sources and their impact on the economy. (21:53)

- Climate change, energy, and geopolitics. (26:33)

- Depopulation agenda through climate change, vaccines, and AI. (30:41)

- Political prisoners and AI research. (46:58)

- Using AI to create a superior language model for truthful information. (52:17)

- Vaccine-related deaths and depopulation agenda. (58:10)

- COVID vaccine safety for children. (1:04:03)

- COVID-19 vaccine injuries and cover-up. (1:12:45)

- Globalist depopulation agenda and its motives. (1:17:26)

- Legal victories and ongoing cases related to medical freedom and Second Amendment rights. (1:24:43)

- Vaccine industry and promoting alternative health products. (1:44:44)





