© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Senator Johnson Sounds the Alarm' (Ep. 2260 9.27.2023). The Real Story of Good Health.
Article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/senator-sounds-the-alarm-on-return-of-covid-19-mask-mandates-5480124
Daily Dose with Dr. Peterson Pierre on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3iqfbm-daily-dose-senator-johnson-sounds-the-alarm-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html