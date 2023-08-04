Spike Protein Factories in Your vaxxed body - sorry there is no off switch - plus the Lady Doc calls it like it is in Commie Maine, and the Treasonous Sailors in our Navy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis Jimmy has come up with a further rendition of his Swinging in the Wind tune. I love singing out of tune like a clown. I entertain myself when I act like this. Anyway, the Flower Festival is going on here in Medellin Colombian and the weather is awesome. No rain, sun, a little wind. Just the way we like it. Come on down for a visit: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com