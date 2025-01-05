BGMCTV P170 Parash 12 Vayechi (He lived ) Genesis 47:28-50:26

B’resheet/ GENESIS 50

This chapter contains a short account of what happened from the death of Ya’akov/ Jacob to the death of Yoseph/Joseph, and is chiefly concerned with the funeral of Ya’akov/Jacob; it first gives an account how Yoseph/Joseph was affected with his father's death, of his orders to the physicians to embalm him, and of the time of their embalming him, and of the Egyptians mourning for him, Gen_50:1, next of his request to Pharaoh to give him leave to go and bury his father in Canaan, and his grant of it, Gen_50:4 and then of the grand funeral procession thither, the mourning made for Ya’akov/Jacob, and his interment according to his orders, Gen_50:7 upon the return of Yoseph/Joseph and his brethren to Egypt, they fearing his resentment of their former usage of him, entreat him to forgive them; which they said they did at the direction of their father, to which Yoseph/Joseph readily agreed, and comforted them, and spoke kindly to them, and bid them not fear any hurt from him, for whatever were their intention, God meant it, and had overruled it for good, Gen_50:14 and the chapter is concluded with an account of Joseph's age and death, and of his posterity he saw before his death, and of the charge he gave to his brethren to carry his bones with them, when they should depart from Egypt, Gen_50:22.





