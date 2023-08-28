Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 28, 2023 - Patriots NOT in Control - The Leftist Perverted Marxists Fight Better Than Patriots

At Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, thousands gathered under an air-conditioned tent to talk about God, the government, and Donald Trump.

There were dozens of speakers on Friday's two-day ReAwaken America Tour, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and election denier Mike Lindell, who discussed topics like COVID-19 mandates, election security and even nutrition.

The tour attracted hundreds of people from different walks of life Friday morning, including one Yerington man, Everett Triplett, who handed out free pamphlets and spoke of an upcoming nuclear war and apocalypse, as well as out-of-state visitors eager to learn more about the "great awakening" which aims to educate people about the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Bible.

https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada/god-country-trump-thousands-gather-at-far-right-convention-in-nlv-2894465/

