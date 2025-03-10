Facing Fear Head-On with Truth and Transparency in Daily Dialogue with God - Nicole Salmon





Overcoming your deepest fears and achieving your goals doesn’t have to be scary. With God’s help, you can embrace the truth about yourself and take your challenges to Him! This is the wisdom Nicole Salmon brings to the topic of courage. As an author, speaker, and purpose alignment coach, she has journeyed from the struggles of single motherhood and faced her fears head-on with God’s help. Fear is slick, and it dresses itself up in many ways, she says. Sometimes, fear can even dress itself up to look like wisdom. Don’t be deceived. Fear is not from God! She advises Christians to be truthful with themselves and to take those concerns to the Lord. No matter what you face, there is a response you can offer to turn your fear into a win.









TAKEAWAYS





Create a Bible-anchored response to the fear narrative that replays in your head





Have honest conversations with God and stop lying to yourself about what’s going on and embrace truth





Take small, actionable steps toward your goals





More time procrastinating doesn’t alleviate fear; it feeds it









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Fear video: https://bit.ly/4hLMH1C

Covenant Eyes (get 30 days free with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3P60Omj

Courage and Confidence book: https://amzn.to/4ixEyxX





🔗 CONNECT WITH NICOLE SALMON

Website: https://www.nicoleosalmon.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nicoleosalmon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nicoleosalmon

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nicoleosalmon

App: https://bit.ly/4hLVtfT





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/