IC13 INVRT AR15 Bandoleer - Minuteman Review

Immediate feed in workspace is more efficient

No dynamic Ambi shoulder transition obstruction

20 round mags…perfect minimalism

60 rounds total, could add a third pouch for 80

30 round mags

90 rounds total, could add a third pouch for 120

Real world…civilians aren’t going to don their body armor

Fast to don, less in your face tactical.

“Gillette Riots” example

Position one mag for right hand use one for left

Mag pouches one click apart, with TQ in between

Rotate to back for ground hugging ability

Pouches are tight, but you can one hand a partial mag in the INVERT during Tactical reload

While transition sling from 1 to 2 point, or back carry, sling strap sometimes hangs up on clip

Fits nicely under hoodie

Bullpup vs AR vs SU16c vs MVP

With Mini-Me backpack

Ambi vs Body armor…a prime example of “the more you know, the less you need”.

Expensive, but quality construction and smart design

Weighs only 327 grams

Retails $180

55 cents a gram

You’re paying for the weight that’s not there.





https://www.ic13.us/shop/invrt-bandoleer-kit-ar15-2498?category=1#attr=129