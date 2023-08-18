BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Laser or scalar fires in Maui & PEP murder attempts 2023-08-18 22-12
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1373 views • 08/18/2023

If you'd like to support my work you can give me a donation via:https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

eHdf7iM.png | Army.ca

https://army.ca/forums/media/laserbeamsfire_1-png.9/

Images show that the historic California fires were caused by directed energy weapons

https://www.infinityexplorers.com/california-fires/

Video: Space based laser beam or lens flare? #maui #hawaii

https://www.facebook.com/reel/277751278335616

Joshua Lee Gaddis Reels | Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/joshua.gaddis.102/reels/

Clothing – Page 4 – MADEbyJIMBOB

https://madebyjimbob.com/collections/clothing?page=4

Hallo Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/hallo

Made By Jimbob | Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/madebyjimbob/photos

The Building of the Jewish Space Laser | JewishBoston

https://www.jewishboston.com/read/the-building-of-the-jewish-space-laser/

Marjorie Taylor Greene Blamed Wildfire on Jewish Space Laser

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/marjorie-taylor-greene-qanon-wildfires-space-laser-rothschild-execute.html

Directed-energy weapon - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Directed-energy_weapon

Space warfare - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_warfare#Space-Based_Lasers

Project Excalibur - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Excalibur

"This is Classified as ESOTERIC KNOWLEDGE" Elon Musk, Bill gates... - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yat-Qe1xVqE

The Paranormal Chic 🖤 (@the_paranormal_chic) | TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@the_paranormal_chic

Picture of the deciduous trees burning (not sebaceous trees like I thought non fir trees)

Amazon forest in Brazil not Bolivia:

https://cscr.pk/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/thp-amazon-forest-fire-1.jpg

The Amazon Inferno: A Wake-up Call for the World - Centre for Strategic and Contemporary Research

https://cscr.pk/explore/themes/energy-environment/the-amazon-inferno-a-wake-up-call-for-the-world/

Keywords
newshoaxglobal warmingmilitarygenocidewhodeaddepopulationlaserdewintelligencedeathsmauipopulation reductionarsoncausewhatclimategatehouseswildfireshomesagenciesscalardirected energy weaponvaporized
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy