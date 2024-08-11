Brian Head Ski Resort - Opening Day 11.8.24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A spectacular opening day at Brian Head Ski Resort. Making the first ski turns of the season! November 8, 2024 - when PERHAPS 5 other ski areas are open across the nation! My "rv life" enables me to stay just about 12 miles (and 4000 ft. below) the lifts at Brian Head. Stay in moderate temperatures and ski in the snow!!
More soon at https://rvacrossamerica.net