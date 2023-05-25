© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: Witnesses Confirm Military Camp Being Used to Bring in Fighting Age Males Across Southern Border
Lt. Colonel Pete Chambers and Christie Hutcherson join guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to break down what they witnessed to be a military camp being used to smuggle fighting age males across the southern border.
This interview was originally aired on: https://banned.video/watch?id=646d58ccb71d5af380943dc1
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia