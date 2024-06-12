The RU and Belarusian Nuclear Forces showed second stage of joint exercises - Ministry of Defense

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ministry of Defense showed new footage from the second stage of joint exercises of Russian and Belarusian nuclear forces
As part of the second stage, formations of the Leningrad Military District are working on the task of obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander-M missile system.
The crew members of the Navy ships will also equip sea-based cruise missiles with warheads and enter designated patrol areas.