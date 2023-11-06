Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 3-5





▪️Strikes on Ukraine continue every day: targets are being hit both in the near rear and in remote areas.





In Odesa region, an ammunition depot near Bilen'ke was hit. In Kirovohrad region, the strikes hit the parking lot of aircraft at Kanatovo military airfield. For the first time since March 2022, a strike was launched on Yavoriv training base north of Shklo. In Kharkiv, the home base of "Kraken" battalion came under fire. The occupied part of Zaporozhzhia region was hit right during the formation of the Ukrainian militants.





▪️The AFU conducted another combined attack on Crimea. At night of 3rd of November, air defence and electronic warfare units neutralized 15 drones, there were no casualties and no destruction.





The next day, the AFU launched eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles on the peninsula. Six of them were intercepted on approach to Kerch, the seventh fell into the water, and fragments of the eighth missile damaged a small rocket ship at Zaliv Shipyard.





▪️North of Avdiivka, the AFU counterattacked near Krasnohorivka and forced Russian troops to retreat from part of the railway track.





On the southern flank, units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance along the T-05-05 road, trying to reach Hrushevskoho street. Another group of troops is trying to destroy the enemy at the Culture Palace in Khimik district.





▪️In Zaporozhzhia direction, the Ukrainian command is pulling additional forces to the front line.





▪️In Kherson direction, the AFU continue to hold the central part of Krynky on the left bank of Dnipro river.





At the same time, Ukrainian units do not abandon attempts to create another bridgehead in the area of Poima.





All this is happening while residential areas on the left bank of Dnipro river are being shelled from barrel and rocket artillery.